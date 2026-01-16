Islamic Cleric Slaughtered By Gunmen In Kaduna

Amnesty International strongly condemns the killing Islamic cleric Bello Abubakar by gunmen on Wednesday at Layin Danauta, Kuyello Ward, in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The victim was an assistant Imam at a mosque in the community. The gunmen locally referred to as bandits attacked Bello Abubakar while he was fetching firewood. Reindents of the area said that such attacks happen almost daily.

Security started deteriorating in and around Birnin Gwari since the aftermath an early morning attack on a mosque in which 24 worshippers were killed 14 October 2012.

Recent surge of attacks and looting in and around Birnin Gwari increasingly shows that Kaduna state government’s peace deal with the bandits is not working.