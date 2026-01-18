Popular Young Nigerian Artiste Destiny Boy Dies At 22

FujiPop singer Destiny Boy has reportedly died.

Born Afeez Adesina, the Agege born artiste reportedly died in the early hours of Sunday January 18, 2025. 

His death was reportedly announced by Alhaji Wasiu Alabi Pasuma on Sunday.  

According to close associates, Destiny Boy was said to be nursing an undisclosed ailment before his death. 

Destiny Boy rose to stardom in 2018 after his remix of Davido's hit track IF. 

He followed up with other tracks including: Billion Dollar, Lamba, Time is Money, Teramo and many others.

