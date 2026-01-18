Police Arrest Alleged Killers Of Mother And Her Six Children In Kano ( Video )

The Kano State Police Command has announced the arrest of three suspects behind the killing of a 35 years old woman and her six children in Kano

The incident which has turned the ancient town in to mourning was perpetrated by the suspects on 17th January 2026

Here is a press statement issued by the command

THREE PRINCIPAL SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOR THE GRUESOME MURDER OF A HOUSEWIFE AND HER SIX CHILDREN IN DORAYI CHIRANCHI QUARTERS KANO

The Kano State Police Command, acting on the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, has leveraged intelligence-led policing to apprehend three (03) suspected masterminds behind the brutal murder of a housewife and her six (06) children in Dorayi Chiranchi Quarters, Kano on 17th January, 2026. Under the direction of Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, PhD, sfipma, mnim, mnips, masis, a team of police crack operatives successfully arrested the suspects.

2. The suspects, Umar Auwalu, 'm', 23 years old of Sabuwar Gandu Quarters Kano, Isyaku Yakubu, 'm', AKA 'Chebe', 40 years old, of Sagagi Quarters Kano, and Yakubu Abdulaziz, 'm', AKA 'Wawo', 21 years old, of Sabon Gida Sharada Quarters Kano, were arrested during a Sting Operation that lasted between 10pm of 17th January 2026 and 4am of 18th January 2026.

The leader of the syndicate, Umar Auwalu, a nephew to the deceased housewife, confessed to the crime and also admitted that the same syndicate has carried out a series of gruesome killings and attacks in the recent past, including the killing and burning of two housewives at Tudun Yola Quarters Kano.





3. Recoveries from the suspects included four clothes with blood stains, the deceased's two mobile phones, a Cutlass, a Club (Gora), and some amount of money robbed at the scene, as well as dangerous weapons. Investigation is in progress.

4. The Kano State Police Command commends the efforts of the Police Officers involved in the operation, members of the public for their prayers, support, encouragement and cooperation, and assures the public of its commitment to bringing perpetrators of crimes to justice.

CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa ANIPR, MNISMA, FNACSP,

Police Public Relations Officer,

For: Commissioner of Police, Kano State Police Command.

