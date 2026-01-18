Police Confirms Murder Of Fatima Abubakar And Her Six Children In Kano

 This was the statement issued by Kano State Police Command over the murder of a 35 year-old woman and her six children 

GRUESOME MURDER IN DORAYI CHIRANCHI QUARTERS KANO: POLICE LAUNCH INVESTIGATION

The Kano State Police Command received a distress call at approximately 12:10pm on January 17, 2026, reporting a brutal attack on the household of Haruna Bashir at Dorayi Charanchi Quarters. 

The victims, Fatima Abubakar (35) and her six children, were attacked by unknown hoodlums who broke into their house.

The report indicated that the victims were attacked with dangerous weapons, resulting in fatal injuries. 

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, PhD, immediately mobilized a police team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of Operations, DCP Lawal Isah Mani to the scene.

Bodies were evacuated and rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano, where they were pronounced dead. A team led by ACP Wada Jarma, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was instructed to conduct a thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The police command extends condolences to the family, the people of Dorayi Chiranchi and Kano State.


