Man Acquitted For Allegedly Killing Father In Nigeria , Arrested For Aggravated Assault In USA

A 42-year-old Nigerian man, Odudu Albert Ukpanah, an indigene of Akwa Ibom State, has been arrested and charged in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, United States, in connection with a violent assault on a pregnant woman.

According to police reports, the incident occurred in November 2025 in a Cumberland County apartment building, where the victim was found in a stairwell, going in and out of consciousness with severe head wounds.

Authorities say Mr. Ukpanah has been charged with:

Attempted homicide

Aggravated assault

Aggravated assault of an unborn child

Strangulation





He is currently being held in custody without bail, pending court proceedings. The charges are allegations, and the case is yet to be determined by a court of law.

Separately, it would be recalled that between 2014 and 2016, Mr. Ukpanah was previously accused in his home country Nigeria in connection with the death of his father, Mr. Albert Ukpanah.

That case later ended in an acquittal, with no conviction recorded against him.

It's noteworthy that this Pennsylvania case is unrelated to the earlier Nigerian matter and is being handled under U.S. law.

Investigations and legal proceedings in the United States are ongoing. And if Mr. Odudu is found guilty of the four charges, he may be sentenced to 70-90 years in prison

Source : Oga Yenne