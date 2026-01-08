Police Begins Investigation Into Killing Of Five Forest Guards In Oyo

The Oyo State Police Command has deployed intelligence operatives, tactical teams and mobile personnel following a deadly attack on the National Forest Rangers’ Office in Oloka Village via Ikoyi-Ile, which left five officers dead.

The attack occurred at about 11.30 pm on Monday,January 6, 2026.

According to the police, the assailants, numbering about 12, “emerged from adjoining bushes, opened sporadic gunfire on the Rangers’ Office, and fled the scene.”

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, the Commissioner of Police, CP Femi Haruna, said he “immediately conducted an on-the-spot security assessment of the affected area” after receiving information about the incident.

The statement said the Commissioner was accompanied by “heads of sister security agencies and the Commandant of the National Forest Rangers” during the visit, during which he assessed the security situation and met with leaders of the Oloka community.

According to the release, CP Haruna “expressed deep condolences over the loss of lives and reassured them of the unwavering commitment of the Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with other security agencies, to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.”

The police also dismissed reports suggesting the attack extended beyond the Rangers’ facility, adding that: “Contrary to some media reports, the attack was solely directed at the National Forest Rangers’ Office, and the swift, proactive deployment of police personnel prevented any further escalation in the surrounding community,” the statement said.

It added that “immediately upon receiving information about the attack, the CP deployed all available operatives and operational assets to the area, thereby preventing further attack by the assailants and averting a potential breakdown of law and order.”

The Area Commander, the Divisional Police Officer of Ikoyi Division, tactical teams and other operatives were ordered to the scene to “secure the area, protect and gather evidence.”

The police said the remains of the fallen officers have been “respectfully deposited,” while the site was “forensically swept to collect all available evidence.”

As part of further security measures, the Commissioner of Police ordered reinforcement of personnel already deployed.

The statement said this included ” the deployment of additional intelligence operatives, alongside tactical teams and mobile personnel, to strengthen surveillance, intelligence gathering, and rapid response capabilities within the axis.”

CP Haruna also directed that “no stone should be left unturned in ensuring the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of this heinous act.”

According to the police, investigations have commenced and “credible evidence is already yielding promising leads to aid the identification, arrest, and prosecution of those responsible.”

Reiterating its position, the command said it “remains unwavering in its commitment to the protection of lives and property across the state”and assured residents that “all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the swift apprehension of the suspects and their eventual prosecution.”

The Commissioner of Police also “appreciates the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) for his continuous support and guidance, which has strengthened the operational capacity of the Command in tackling security challenges across the state,” the statement said.

Members of the public were urged “to remain calm and continue to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and credible information that will assist ongoing investigations.”





“For emergencies, the police advised residents to contact the Oyo State Call Response Centre toll-free line on 615, or the Oyo State Police Command Control Room on 08081768614 and 07055495413,” the statement said



