COAS Shaibu Assures Soldiers Of Enhanced Welfare

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, on Wednesday, 7 January 2026, assured officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army of enhanced welfare measures aimed at boosting morale and improving operational effectiveness.

The COAS gave the assurance while addressing troops of 18 Brigade, Bida, at Latini Barracks, Bida, Niger State. He stated that the Nigerian Army, under his leadership, remains fully committed to prioritising the welfare of troops and their families as a critical factor in achieving sustained operational success.

General Shaibu noted that the welfare of personnel is receiving serious and continuous attention, while commending the troops for their dedication and efforts in ensuring relative peace within their Area of Responsibility. He charged them to remain resolute in degrading and neutralising bandits and terrorists in order to restore public confidence and enhance security.

The COAS further disclosed plans to construct additional accommodation facilities and establish skills acquisition centres to improve the well-being and economic empowerment of troops’ families.







