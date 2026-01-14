Police Arrest Violent Masquerade In Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public, especially Ndi Anambra and other concerned persons, that the Command has taken into custody the masquerade involved in the unprovoked and violent attacks on innocent citizens, which led to a breach of public peace in Awgbu, Orumba North Local Government Area.

The Command notes that the behaviour of the masquerade, as seen in the viral video currently in circulation, is totally unacceptable, unlawful, and will not be tolerated under any guise. 

The suspect is currently in Police custody, and investigations are ongoing to ensure that all those involved are brought to justice.

Further development shall be communicated, please


