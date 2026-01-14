Nigerian Army Commences Construction Of Additional Training Depot In Ebonyi State

The Nigerian Army (NA) has commenced the construction of an additional training depot at Amasiri-Edda in Afikpo and Edda Local Government Areas of Ebonyi State, in line with the directive of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, aimed at strengthening the national security architecture and expanding training capacity across the country.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, was performed by the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Dr (Builder) Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru. In his remarks, the Governor expressed profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR and the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General W Shaibu, for approving the establishment of the training depot in Ebonyi State.

The Governor noted that the facility would enhance recruitment opportunities and promote increased participation of youths from Ebonyi State and the South-East region in serving their fatherland through the Nigerian Army. He further highlighted the institution’s meaningful contributions to peace, security and the socio-economic development of the state.

Representing the COAS, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Joint Task Force South-East, Operation UDO KA, Major General Oluremi Fadairo, commended the host communities for their cooperation. He stated that the establishment of the additional training depot aligns with the vision of the President and Commander-in-Chief to ensure equitable distribution of military infrastructure and inclusive national representation within the Armed Forces. He emphasized that the depot would provide increased opportunities for youths in the South-East to enlist in the Nigerian Army and serve the nation with pride.

Major General Fadairo further urged the people of the South-East region to leverage the opportunity by actively filling their recruitment quota in the Nigerian Army, stressing that equal opportunities are available to all states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory. He reiterated that contemporary security challenges require sustained collaboration between the military and host communities, assuring that the NA Training Depot, Amasiri-Edda, would serve as a catalyst for stability, development and strengthened civil-military relations in the region.

The ceremony featured the formal handover of land documents by the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency Dr Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, to the Nigerian Army. The documents were received on behalf of the COAS by the Chief of Training (Army), Major General VU Okoro. This was followed by the symbolic laying of foundation blocks by the Governor and the COAS representative.

The establishment of the new depot in Ebonyi State brings the total number of Nigerian Army depots to three. The pioneer Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria, established in 1924, the Depot Nigerian Army Osogbo, established in 2025 and now Depot Nigerian Army Amasiri-Edda in Afikpo, Ebonyi State. This underscores the unwavering commitment of Nigerian Army to safeguarding lives and property, while expanding its training infrastructure to meet manpower requirements in response to evolving national security demands.

