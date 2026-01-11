Police Arrest 3 Suspects Linked To Murder Of Abuja Lawyer

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have arrested three notorious armed robbery suspects involved in “one-chance” criminal operations and the gruesome m#rder of a legal practitioner, Barrister Chigbo Princess Nwamaka Mediatrix.





Nwamaka’s body was dumped on the street after she was attacked. The assailants carted away her personal belongings including her phone.





In a statement released on Sunday January 11, the command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said between 5th and 10th January, 2026, operatives of the Command’s Scorpion Squad, led by ACP Victor Ogbeide Godfrey, acting on reconstructive digital intelligence, tracked the victim’s mobile phone and conducted follow up operations which led to the arrest of two brothers namely Saifullahi Yusuf (Male, 22 years)and Ishau Yusuf (Male, 24 years) alongside Minka’ilu Jibril, also known as Dan-Hajia.





‘’Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are members of a notorious “one-chance” armed robbery syndicate that has been operating on and off within the FCT for several years, particularly during festive periods.





Further investigations revealed that on 5th January, 2026, at about 5:50 p.m., Barr. Princess Chigbo unknowingly boarded their black Volkswagen Golf 3 vehicle along the Kubwa Expressway, unaware that the occupants were criminals. Upon entry into the vehicle, the suspects wound up the tinted windows and threatened the victim with weapons in an attempt to force her to pay ransom for her own release. When she allegedly refused to cooperate, she was physically assaulted and pushed out of the moving vehicle along the Kubwa Expressway, resulting in her de@th.





The suspects further admitted to dispossessing the victim of her Android mobile phone, which was later sold at Dei-Dei for the sum of One Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira (N120,000). From which Minka’ilu Jibril received N30,000, Saifullahi Yusuf received N15,000, Ishau Yusuf and another suspect currently at large, Musa, shared the remaining amount.’’



