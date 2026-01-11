AFCON 2025: Akpabio Hails Super Eagles On Semi-finals Qualification, Charges Them To Bring Home The Trophy

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON has congratulated the nation's senior football team, the Super Eagles, for qualifying for the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding in Morocco.

Akpabio in a congratulatory message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, described the Super Eagles as the pride of the nation.

"I heartily congratulate the Super Eagles on their impressive 2-0 victory over Algeria, securing a well-deserved spot in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations," Akpabio said while reacting to the outcome of the match played Saturday in Marrakech.

"I must say, you're the pride of the nation. This achievement is a testament to the team's unwavering dedication, resilience, and teamwork," the Senate President told the high-flying Super Eagles.

He urged the players to maintain their focus and momentum as they face hosts Morocco in the semi-finals on Wednesday, adding: "We are proud of you; the 10th Senate and all Nigerians are behind you, cheering you on to bring home the trophy."

