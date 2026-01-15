Police Arraigns Woman Over Defamation, Cyberbullying Of Akwa Ibom Governor

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has instituted a six-count criminal charge against one God’sown Monday Udoito (female), also known as Princess God’sown Udoito in the High Court of Akwa Ibom State, Uyo Judicial Division, over allegations bordering on criminal defamation, threats, publication of false information and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

The charges arose from a petition dated 10th January, 2026, which alleged that the defendant, using her Facebook account, “Princess God’sown Udoito,” with over 20,000 followers, published and circulated false, misleading, defamatory and threatening statements and videos.

Police investigations revealed that the defendant allegedly published content accusing His Excellency, Umo Eno, the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, of unlawfully selling ancestral lands in Eket Local Government Area to private entities and misappropriating the proceeds thereof.

Further investigations revealed that the publications also allegedly contained threats, including references to the use of “juju” and ancestral forces, as well as content capable of inciting fear, panic, public disorder and unrest, particularly within Eket and Esit Eket Local Government Areas.

The defendant is facing charges of conspiracy to commit criminal defamation, criminal defamation, publication of defamatory matter with intent to intimidate, conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace, threats capable of causing fear and public disturbance, and publication of false news with intent to cause fear and alarm.

The offences are contrary to the provisions of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. 39, Vol. 2, Laws of Akwa Ibom State, 2022, and the Internal Security and Enforcement Law, Cap. 73, Vol. 4, Laws of Akwa Ibom State, 2022.

The Nigeria Police Force reiterates that while freedom of expression is constitutionally guaranteed, it does not extend to the dissemination of falsehoods, defamatory material, threats or any conduct capable of undermining public peace and security. Members of the public, particularly users of social media platforms, are hereby warned that the use of online platforms to spread false information, issue threats, incite violence or cause public disorder will attract the full weight of the law.

The Command assures members of the public that the case will be diligently prosecuted in line with due process and the rule of law, while the fundamental rights of the defendant will be fully respected.

Members of the public are further advised to verify information before dissemination and to channel grievances through lawful and appropriate channels.

The defendant has been remanded in correctional custody after pleading not guilty to the charges.