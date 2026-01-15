Military General Who Died Inside Lagos Bound Aircraft Buried In Anambra State





The remains of the late Air Vice Marshal, Osita Obierika, have been laid to rest in his hometown of Enugwu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area, amid a high security presence, including personnel of the Army, Air Force, and Police.

The burial ceremony, which attracted influential people from Nigeria and beyond, featured a gun salute in honour of the late Air Vice Marshal.

At Immanuel Anglican Church, Enugwu-Ukwu, the Bishop of Ozoro Diocese, Rt. Reverend Dr Ben Idume, emphasized the importance of accountability for one’s actions and urged people to make good use of their opportunities.

He charged the attendees to dedicate their lives to serving God and humanity, make peace with God, and abstain from sin in order to inherit the kingdom.

General Arinze Ebenebe described the late Air Vice Marshal as a grand master and Red Devil with impressive flying time, and called on Igbo youths to join the Army to defend their towns and country.

Barrister Valentine Anyika, a former member of the House of Representatives, eulogized the late Air Vice Marshal as a kind and sociable person, praying that God would accept his soul.



