Persecution Allegations: EFCC Replies Gov Bala Mohammed

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, dismissed as mischievous and condemnable claims by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed that it was being used by political opponents, particularly the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to persecute him and his aides.

The agency said the accusations wereas wild as they were far- fetched.

The EFCC said, in a statement, that as an independent agency created to fight economic and financial crimes, it remains“non- partisan and discharges its mandate without affection or ill will.”

Mohammed hadallegeda deliberate plot by some political actors to tarnish his reputation and destroy his integrity.

He particularly cited the FCT MinisterWike as the brains behindefforts to link him with banditry and destabilize his state.

”“There are people behind it, and I know, and Im going to mention them today. Somebody said hes going to put fire in my state, FCT Minister Wike.

‘“A rising politician, a leader of the opposition, to be accused of terrorism, its very painful. One of my nephews was mentioned in the corruption charge and there was nothing like that, nothing.

”“I have written to the Attorney General of the Federation. I've copied all the agencies, and Im going to escalate it to the international community, asking for protection because this is victimisation, protection of my fundamental human rights.”

However, the EFCC said yesterday that it was derogatory for Mohammed to ascribe its activities in Bauchi State to the influence of Mr. Wike.

Its words: “It is important to state that no political office holder is in a position to influence the investigative activities of the Commission. If Bala Mohammed wants to be honest, he would have revealed to Nigerians that he was standing trial for money laundering at the time he won election as governor of Bauchi State. Only the constitutional Immunity from prosecution, which his current office attracts, has put that case in abeyance. Who also influenced the Commission to investigate him in 2016 and charge him to court?

“In the instant case, the facts against some officials of the Bauchi State government are already placed before the court. Members of the public can access the charges and decide for themselves whether the case is borne out of vendetta or is a product of painstaking investigation by the EFCC. They will also understand why Bala Mohammed as the approving authority in Bauchi State is mentioned in the charge.

“Crying wolf over issues of terrorism financing is like clutching at straws. The Commission did not invent the law, and where there are offences punishable by extant laws, the EFCC will be failing in its responsibility to do otherwise.

“Public accountability should be the priority of politicians of all persuasions. It is the height of hypocrisy for opposition politicians to be quick to scream persecution each time an opposition figure is called to account but are mute when a member of the ruling party faces the same ordeal. Recently the Commission arraigned a ranking member of the ruling party in court for alleged corruption, and not a whimper of persecution was heard from any of the political divide.

“Governor Mohammed should face the governance of Bauchi State and allow the EFCC focus more on cleaning the financial space of the nation, in line with its assigned mandate.”

Before his emergence as governor, Mohammed had been arrested and quizzed in 2016 by the EFCC for alleged corruption during his tenure as FCT minister.

He was arraigned in May 2017before Justice A. M. Talba of the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Gudu, Abuja,on a six-count charge bordering on abuse of office, false declaration of assets and fraud to the tune of N864 million.

Mohammed,while in office as minister,allegedly received N550 million as bribe from Aso Savings and Loans Limited with respect to some properties in the Asokoro area of Abuja.

He was said to have corruptly abused his position as board chairman of Aso Savings by allocating four fully detached duplexes and 11 semi-detached duplexes valued at N314 million, through the Presidential Taskforce on Sale of Governments Houses, to himself.

The former minister was also accused of making false declarations of his assets.





Count one of the charge read:





“That you,Bala A. Mohammed, while being the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, sometime in 2014 in Abuja within the Judicial Division of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, did accept gratification of a house worth N550, 000,000 (Five Hundred and Fifty Million Naira) only situated at No. 2599 & 2600 Cadastral Zone A04 Asokoro District, Abuja, from Aso Savings & Loans Plc as reward for performing your official duties and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18 (b) of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000 and punishable under Section 18 (d) of the same Act.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In view of his plea, Ben Ikani, counsel to the EFCC, asked the court to fix a date for trial and remand the defendant in prison custody.

‘However, Balas counsel, Chris Uche (SAN), informed the court of a pending bail application dated May 5, 2017, and urged the court to grant his prayers.

Justice Talba ordered the defendant to be remanded in prison custody pending the determination of the bail application, while adjourning toMay 12for ruling on the application.



