INEC Denies Releasing Timetable For 2027 General Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed reports claiming that it has released the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general elections, describing the information as false and misleading.

The commission said in a statement on Saturday by its Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to the INEC Chairman, Mr Adedayo Oketola, that no official timetable had been issued for the forthcoming polls.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission wishes to categorically refute reports circulating in some quarters claiming that the Commission has released the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 General Election,” the statement said.

INEC stressed that it operates strictly within the provisions of the law and that any timetable released outside the statutory framework could not have emanated from the commission. It noted that it remains guided by the Electoral Act in all its activities.


