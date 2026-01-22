Paternity Case : Let Davido Speak For Himself..Anu's Mum Tells Mr Adeleke

Following Dr. Deji Adeleke's press conference earlier today, where he presented multiple negative DNA test results and detailed support provided to the child and mother despite the findings, Ayotomide Labinjo (Anu's mother, also known as Ayo Labinjo) has issued a strong response.

Key Points from Labinjo's Statement

- She directly addressed Dr. Adeleke, stating: "I’m not Sophia. You should not be talking on Davido’s behalf."

- This appears to reference Sophia Momodu (mother of Davido's confirmed daughter, Imade Adeleke), who has been involved in public disputes with Davido over child support, custody, and financial negotiations.

- Labinjo emphasized that she is not interested in negotiating child support or similar arrangements, and insisted that Davido himself should address her directly, rather than his father speaking for him.

- Extended quotes from her messages (shared via screenshots on social media and blogs):

- "I'm not Sophia negotiating child support etc. Let David address me."

- "Your power and money is being abused here. David is obviously a boy and not..."

- She disputes Dr. Adeleke's account:

- Claims only one DNA test was conducted (in 2014 at a small clinic in Nigeria), which she alleges was improperly handled or influenced.

- Rejects the presentation of multiple tests (including international ones) as authentic or comprehensive.

- Maintains that the issue remains unresolved and has affected her daughter's well-being.





- The response has gone viral, with reactions focusing on the "not Sophia" line as a boundary-setting statement, highlighting differences in how various alleged or confirmed baby mamas have handled similar situations.

This exchange has intensified the public debate, with Labinjo pushing for direct involvement from Davido and questioning the Adeleke family's narrative. No immediate response has come from Davido or the Adeleke family to this latest statement.

The situation continues to unfold on social media, with opinions divided between those supporting the DNA evidence presented by Dr. Adeleke and those sympathizing with Labinjo's call for further clarity or a new independent test.