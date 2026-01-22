AFC0N 2025 : CAF Imposes $100,000 Fine On Algeria After Altercation With Super Eagles

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced stringent disciplinary action against Algeria following incidents after their intense AFCON quarter-final clash with Nigeria.

After reviewing reports from match officials and security personnel, CAF confirmed both sporting and financial penalties, citing misconduct by players, officials, and supporters.

SPORTING SANCTIONS

Luca Zidane: 2-match suspension, applicable during the AFCON 2027 qualifiers.

Rafik Belghali: 4-match ban (2 matches suspended), meaning he will miss 2 immediate fixtures unless further misconduct occurs.

FINANCIAL PENALTIES (FAF)

The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) has been fined a total of $100,000, broken down as follows:

$5,000 – improper team conduct (yellow & red card accumulation)

$25,000 – misconduct by players and officials

$5,000 – use of flares inside the stadium

$5,000 – throwing objects onto the pitch

$10,000 – failing to follow security regulations

$50,000 – offensive gestures towards referees

Total Fine: $100,000

FAF has already filed an appeal, challenging the sanctions and requesting a review of CAF’s decision.