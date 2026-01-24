One Of FBI Most Wanted Murderer Captured In Mexico After 10 Years

One of the FBIs Most Wanted fugitives was captured in Mexico after almost 10 years on the lam for killing his ex-girlfriend, the feds said Saturday.

Alejandro Alex Rosales Castillo, 27, was nabbed in Pachuca, FBI officials said. He faces extradition to North Carolina for the murder of Truc Quan Sandy Ly Le in 2016.

The 23-year-old Ly Le was killed with a gunshot to the head on Aug. 9, 2016, in a remote area outside Charlotte, and her body was dumped in a ravine, according to authorities. Rosales Castillo, 17 at the time, was quickly identified as a suspect.

Cops found Ly Les vehicle in Phoenix on Aug. 15, 2016, and cameras captured Rosales Castillo crossing into Mexico from Nogales, Ariz., the following day. He had not been seen since.

For more than nine years, he lived a normal life, likely believing he would never be captured, but our experienced investigators never gave up the hunt for justice, FBI Charlotte agent James Barnacle said Saturday.

The feds did not release additional details on Rosales Castillos arrest. Pachuca, where he was captured, is about 1,000 miles southeast of Nogales, where he entered the country nearly 10 years ago.

Rosales Castillo and Ly Le were co-workers at a restaurant in Charlotte, and he owed her about $1,000 at the time of the murder, police said. They arranged a meeting on Aug. 9 but instead of paying Ly Le, Rosales Castillo allegedly forced her to withdraw even more money, then murdered her and fled in her car to Arizona, cops said.





Rosales Castillo worked with his new girlfriend, then-19-year-old Ahmia Feaster, to carry out the crime, according to investigators. Feaster surrendered to police in October 2016 after about two months on the run.

The following year, a third person, Felipe Ulloa, was arrested in the case and charged with being an accessory to murder after the fact. While Feaster was seen on video fleeing to Mexico with Rosales Castillo, cops did not release further details about Ulloas involvement.

In 2020, the Investigation Discovery show In Pursuit with John Walsh dedicated an episode to searching for Rosales Castillo



