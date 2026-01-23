COAS Tasks Exercise Restore Hope IX Graduates On Combat Excellence

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has charged officers and soldiers graduating from Exercise Restore Hope IX to translate their intensive training into operational victories as they deploy across various theatres of operation to address Nigeria’s security challenges.

Speaking at the Final Exercise and Graduation Ceremony held at the Nigerian Army Training Camp, Kachia, Kaduna State, on Friday 23 January 2026, the COAS emphasised that combat excellence, discipline, adaptability and teamwork are essential requirements for success in modern warfare.





Lieutenant General Shaibu described Exercise Restore Hope as a critical component of the Nigerian Army’s transformation agenda, designed to build a professional, resilient and mission-oriented force capable of operating effectively within joint and multi-agency environments.

He noted that the advanced infantry training had equipped the graduating troops with enhanced marksmanship, physical endurance, combat medical skills and the mental resilience required for sustained and high-tempo operations.

The Army Chief stressed that battlefield success must be anchored on professionalism, respect for human rights and accountability, noting that ethical conduct remains vital to maintaining public confidence and operational legitimacy.

He commended the instructors and training establishments for maintaining high standards, adding that graduates of previous editions of Exercise Restore Hope had continued to distinguish themselves across various theatres of operation.

Earlier, the Chief of Training (Army), Major General VU Okoro, said the exercise, now in its ninth series, remains one of the Nigerian Army’s most important post-basic training platforms for sharpening combat skills, building resilience and preparing soldiers for contemporary operational realities.

The COAS thereafter declared Exercise Restore Hope IX closed, congratulated the graduating officers and soldiers, and approved the immediate promotion and decoration of seven soldiers who distinguished themselves as instructors during the exercise.







