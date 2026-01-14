Notorious Kidnapper Apprehended With AK47 , Ammunition In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has made a monumental breakthrough in its ongoing efforts to combat kidnapping and violent crimes in the state in line with the Commissioner of Police directives. On January 10, 2026, at about 1946hrs, Operatives of the Command attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit, (ACU) Emohua Annex, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted and apprehended Mohammed Ibrahim, a 30-year-old male and native of Numan LGA of Adamawa State, in connection with a string of kidnapping operations for ransom in Rivers State.

Ibrahim, a notorious kidnapper who has been terrorizing the Port-Harcourt International Airport Road, Omagwa, Rivers State, was apprehended by the Operatives as he was planning to relocate his operational armoury and camp to Agbonchia/Oyigbo Road in Eleme LGA.

A search of the suspect led to the recovery of the following exhibits:

* One (1) AK-47 rifle, with breach NO. 2125,

* Two (2) magazines loaded with Thirty-Six (36) rounds of 7.62 x 39 mm live ammunition.

During preliminary interrogation, the suspect voluntarily confessed to being the ring leader of a kidnapping syndicate in multiple operations within Rivers State.

The suspect and exhibits are currently in Police custody, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of his gang and recover additional operational weapons.





The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, psc, mnips, has commended the Operatives for their diligence and swift action in apprehending the suspect. He urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities, assuring the public of the Command's commitment to maintaining peace and security in the state, while soliciting their support to enable the Police make more exploits.

The Commissioner further noted that this breakthrough demonstrates the Rivers State Police Command's resolve to tackle violent crimes and bring perpetrators to face the full wrath of the law, as there will be no hiding place for criminal elements.











