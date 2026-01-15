Akpabio Disowns pro-Tinubu Group, Denies Knowing Promoters





The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON, has washed his hands off a group parading itself as Team Akpabio for Tinubu (TAT), denying ever knowing the promoters.

“The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON, has no affiliation with, and no operational knowledge of, the internal affairs, appointments, or activities of any political support group, including those operating under the name Team Akpabio for Tinubu. Such groups are voluntary associations formed independently by their members, who act on their own initiative in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Akpabio, and do not require the approval, endorsement, or authorization of the President of the Senate,” a statement issued on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, by the Office of the Senate President said.

According to the statement signed by Hon Eseme Eyiboh mnipr, Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the President of the Senate, “Senator Akpabio does not know Hon. Aondoaver Nyakuma and has never appointed him—or any other individual—to any position within any political support group.

The President of the Senate enjoys a cordial and respectful institutional relationship with His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, and harbours no personal or political dispute with him.”

The statement stressed that “Senator Akpabio does not represent Benue State in the National Assembly and has no obligation to intervene in intra-state political matters. His role as President of the Senate is national, constitutional, and institutional.”

“The Office therefore urges the public and the media to disregard any statements or narratives that seek to associate the President of the Senate with claims, appointments, or grievances arising from private political groups,” the statement concluded.







