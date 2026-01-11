Nigerians Blast Orji Kalu Over His 2027 Re-election Comments

Former Abia State Governor and Senator representing Abia North, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has come under fire following comments suggesting that Abia State would “lose dearly” if he does not return to the Senate in 2027.

Kalu had also stirred controversy with remarks predicting that Alex Otti would be a one-term governor, declaring his intention to work against Otti’s re-election and ensure that the All Progressives Congress (APC) takes over power in the state.

Reacting to the statements, a constituent from Umunneochi Local Government Area and prominent supporter of Otti, Mazi Ugochukwu Obi, described Kalu’s remarks as self-serving and disconnected from the political reality in Abia.

Obi, a key stakeholder in Abia Arise, Otti’s main political structure, and a contract specialist with the United States Department of Defense, accused the former governor of overrating his political relevance.

He dismissed Kalu’s threats against Otti’s second-term ambition as “empty, anti-people, and out of touch,” insisting that Abians are now politically enlightened and no longer swayed by propaganda.

“The era of winning elections through rhetoric and intimidation is gone. Abians are politically awake,” Obi said.

Obi rejected Kalu’s assertion that Abia would suffer without his return to the Senate, arguing that the people of Abia North have yet to feel the impact of his representation.

“If Senator Kalu believes he deserves another term, let him publish his scorecard for public scrutiny. Abia North will not miss him; rather, the people will celebrate his exit in 2027,” Obi stated.

He accused the senator of prioritizing personal and regional interests over the needs of Abia North, adding that communities such as Umunneochi have not benefited meaningfully from his tenure.

According to Obi, Kalu’s attacks on Governor Otti are driven by selfish ambition rather than concern for the state.

“He spoke for himself, not for Abia North. During his tenure as governor, Abia recorded no meaningful progress. His constant clashes with the federal government at the time stalled development, and his current northern political alliances will not save him in 2027,” he said.

Obi further criticized Kalu’s opposition to the electronic transmission of election results during debates on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, describing it as contradictory to his claim of never having rigged elections.

“He argued that Abia North lacked network coverage, yet electronic money transfers work in virtually every village. That excuse was lame and insulting,” he said.

Warning Kalu to abandon what he described as a “third-term ambition,” Obi predicted a decisive defeat for the senator if he seeks re-election. “The Abia North senatorial seat is not a retirement benefit. After eight uninspiring years as governor and an underwhelming Senate tenure, he should not expect a lifetime seat,” he added.

Obi contrasted Kalu’s performance with that of former senators who represented Abia North, including Gen. Ike Nwachukwu (rtd.), Senator Uche Chukwumerije and Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, noting that the district’s voice has weakened under Kalu’s representation.

He also questioned Kalu’s sudden support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, recalling that Kalu had openly backed the retention of power in the North during the 2023 presidential race.

“President Tinubu should be circumspect. This is someone who once volunteered to be a ‘sweeper in Aso Rock’ if Ahmad Lawan became president. Such political inconsistency should raise concerns,” Obi said.

On Governor Otti’s future, Obi dismissed claims that the governor would serve only one term, describing Otti’s re-election bid as “non-negotiable” based on his performance.

“Otti won in 2023 on the strength of his promises. In 2027, it will be a walkover because of his verifiable achievements. Only those who benefited from decades of misrule are uncomfortable with his reforms,” he said.

He cautioned political actors against attempting to undermine the governor’s second-term bid, stressing that Abia voters alone would decide the outcome of the 2027 elections.

Obi urged Governor Otti to remain focused on governance and ignore political distractions, assuring that his legacy would speak louder than opposition rhetoric.

“Abians will resist any attempt to drag the state backward or mortgage its future,” he said.

On his own political ambition, Obi, who is reportedly under pressure to contest the Umunneochi State Constituency seat, said his immediate focus remains supporting Otti’s reform agenda, adding that he would make his political intentions known at a later date.







