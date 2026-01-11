New Video Evidence Reveals Many Terrorists Were Eliminated In Sokoto US Bombing

Many terrorists were killed, while their hideouts and vehicles were destroyed during United States airstrikes carried out in Sokoto State on December 25, latest footages have shown

The footage of the operation, which is yet to be declassified by the military , showed three separate strikes conducted on terrorist hideouts between December 24 and 25, 2025.

A secondary explosion was observed shortly after the first strike, suggesting the presence of explosive materials at the location.

The video also captured movements of suspected terrorists fleeing the area following the initial bombardment.

The fleeing elements were subsequently engaged, while several vehicles were seen destroyed during the operation.

However, the exact number of terrorists killed or vehicles destroyed could not be independently ascertained from the footage alone.

Military sources said a comprehensive battle damage assessment was required to determine the full impact of the strikes.

In an earlier confirmation, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj Gen Michael Onoja, said the assessment was ongoing and assured that details would be made public once concluded.

Speaking while fielding questions from journalists in Abuja on December 31, 2025, Onoja said, “On the United States strikes in conjunction with Nigerian forces, there is a process of battle damage assessment. We are still in that process, and I can assure you that once that is completed, we will communicate to the public all our observations. In due course, we will give you all the information that you require from the U.S.–Nigeria strikes.”

Responding to questions on whether terrorists were present at the locations struck, Onoja said intelligence reports had confirmed their presence in the area prior to the operation.

The United States President, Donald Trump, had earlier announced on Christmas Day that the American military conducted lethal strikes against Islamic State targets in north-western Nigeria.

The Federal Government subsequently confirmed the operation, describing it as part of ongoing counterterrorism cooperation between Nigeria and the United States.

There were, however, arguments in some quarters that the operation achieved nothing.







