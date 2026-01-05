Nigerian Woman Dies In London Hospital, Five Months After Giving Birth

A UK-based Nigerian woman, Damilola Balogun, has sadly passed away on January 1, 2026, after battling weeks of medical complications, leaving behind a five-month-old baby and her grieving family.

According to a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by SK the Plug (@DHKRULLAH), Damilola was a loving wife, devoted mother, and the main applicant for her family’s skilled worker visa.

Her passing has left her husband, three children (aged 11, 10, and 5 months), as well as her mother and grandmother, in deep sorrow.

Damilola had recently given birth five months before her death—a time that was meant to bring happiness but soon turned tragic when she began suffering from severe migraines.

She initially sought treatment at Walsall Manor Hospital, where she was treated and discharged twice after no clear cause was identified.

When the headaches persisted, she was readmitted for further tests, including an MRI scan and lumbar puncture, which revealed fluid accumulation on her brain.

She was urgently transferred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for surgery.

Although the operation was initially deemed successful, her condition deteriorated a few days later. Three days after the procedure, Damilola fell into a coma and was placed on life support.

Despite all medical efforts and prayers, doctors eventually determined she would not recover, and life support was withdrawn on New Year’s Day.

While many celebrated the start of 2026, her family was devastated by the loss. Her husband, who had stopped working to care for her during her illness, has since exhausted the family’s savings.

The family is now seeking financial assistance to cover funeral costs and provide support for their children.



