God's Mercy Rescued Anthony Joshua From Death..Pastor E A Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has attributed the mercy of God for British-Nigerian boxing champion Anthony Joshua’s survival in a fatal auto crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Two of Joshua’s friends, Ayodele Kevin and Ghami Sina, lost their lives in the accident.

Adeboye spoke at the church’s monthly thanksgiving service, saying Joshua’s survival was a demonstration of God’s mercy.

He noted that Joshua had exchanged seats with his friends before the accident, which ultimately led to their tragic demise.

“I read in the newspapers yesterday that our boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, exchanged seats with someone before the accident.

“The people he exchanged seats with died. I don’t know why, but the mercy of God said someone would still be alive today,” he said.

The cleric stressed the importance of recognising God’s mercy in our lives, urging listeners to take the message personally.







