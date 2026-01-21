Nigerian Doctor Arraigned In UK Court For Alleged Sexual Harrassment

Dr Femi Olaleye was arraigned at Maidstone Crown Court, Kent, United Kingdom on Wednesday for over five alleged sexual offences.

The offences were said to have occurred before Dr. Olaleye's relocation to Nigeria several years ago.

The case, with No 46/XY/11332/23, came up today at a UK Court but adjourned until 27 January 2027

New evidence has come to light that requires investigation which prosecution has to serve on the defence and the defence will require sufficient time to consider and prepare for the case.

Importantly, custody time limit has expired so the Court is releasing him on bail in view of that.

Further case management hearing on 26 March 2026 at Medway Magistrates Court.

