Davido's Father Clears Air On Alleged Paternity Case Involving His Son

Mr Adedeji Adeleke, the billionaire businessman and father of Davido, has finally intervened in the long-running paternity dispute involving his son and an Ibadan-based family.

Ayo Labinjoh, the mother of the teenager, claimed Davido was lying about the DNA tests conducted. She accused Davido’s father of being complicit in doctored DNA results.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Adeleke denied that Davido is the father of Anu.

The billionaire recounted that the issue began in 2014 when he received a lawyer’s letter claiming Davido had fathered a child in Ibadan, accompanied by photo collages.

Acting on the claim, Adeleke said he arranged the first DNA test. He maintained that all five examinations, conducted between 2015 and 2020 at facilities that sent samples to South Africa for analysis, yielded the same result: a 0.00% probability of paternity.

“I received a letter in 2014 from a lawyer in Ibadan alleging that my son David, saw somebody pregnant and abandoned the person with the child,” he said.

“So when I went to the hospital, I went there myself. The hospital told me that they do not actually do the DNA test in-house, but there’s a clinic that they partner with.

“They will invite you to take samples of both the child and the father. But these samples will be sent to South Africa for analysis. A laboratory in South Africa, because it’s not done in Nigeria.

“So David, myself, and Lati met them at Vadik Hospital. We went upstairs, and the Indian doctor said, you allow only David, myself, the grandma, the mother of the baby, and the child.

“I was given one, and the grandma was given another one. And at the end of the whole story, they wrote here that the probability of paternity 0.00%.

“And the mom asked the lab guy, what does this mean? He said, it means that David is not the father of this child. And she was really disappointed. She broke down. She was crying, the grandmother.”