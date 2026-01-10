Man On The Run After Stabbing Wife To Death In Lagos

Mr Ayoola Ayanwale who was alleged to have stabbed his wife, Ganiyat Ayoola, to death in their home in the River Valley estate of Ojodu-Berger, Lagos, and is currently on the run.

Neighbors reported trying to revive Ganiyat Ayoola but she died minutes after arriving at the hospital from losing too much blood.

While being taken to the hospital, she asked what she had done to warrant such treatment. Neighbors also stated that the marriage was plagued by violence, with the husband regularly beating his wife.





It raises questions about why she stayed, possibly due to societal or family pressures. Sadly, her life was lost.

The couple were married with three children

Anyone with useful information about the whereabouts of Ayoola Ayanwale is should contact the nearest police station

Video Link

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1AZacN3Swg/

