How I Discovered Two Of My Children Weren't Mine..Afrobeat Star Femi Kuti

Afrobeat star Femi Kuti has exposed how a DNA test revealed that two children allegedly bore for him by one of his girlfriends turned out not to be his

He made revelation in a podcast

His words

“I once caught one of my girlfriends talking to another of her lover while she was in my house.

She thought I was in the bathroom, but she didn’t know I was behind her.

She sat in my private chair and put her legs on my table saying, 'I love you darling. I miss you.'

You know, nobody sits on that chair out of respect for me, but she sat there while talking to another man.

She was shocked when I tapped her and asked her why she was talking to another man in my house. She denied that it wasn’t another man, it was just her friend.

I asked her for the phone, but she refused.

I said, if you’re talking to a friend then you shouldn’t be worried about giving me the phone.

When I eventually got hold of the phone and dialed the same number, it was a man who spoke, and the first thing he said was, 'I miss you too darling.' 💔

My heart was broken.

My sister told me that for my sanity and for the security of the Kid's, I should do a DNA test with the children she had with me.

Before then, rumours had been going around at the Shrine that one of the children she had for me didn’t look like me.

So I told her about the DNA test and she refused.

When we eventually had the test, we discovered that two of the children she had with me were actually not mine.” — Femi Kuti (Fela Kuti first son)