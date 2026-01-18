Late Actress Allwell Ademola's Neighbour Gives Insights Into Her Last Moments On Earth

by CKN NEWS
 An unidentified neighbour of late Nollywood actress Allwell Ademola has given an insight into the last moments of the actress 

This was what she posted on social media 

"It took almost over 30 minutes. It took a long time. I had to keep saying, Actress, please open the door. Because I think it was difficult for her to put on her gown. And because, you know, she never knew it was going to result to.

‎It was going to end that way. If not, she wouldn't have minded us breaking the door. She was covering herself. She wouldn't have minded her breaking the door that day, honestly. We tried. 

We lifted her up. About five or six people lifted her up into the car. And I had to drive the car myself. 

‎The person was nervous. I had to tell the person, you know, to come and open the gate. And I drove the car myself. Even faster than how I could have. I never. I don't like driving out of the gates. But that day, I wouldn't know where that strength came. I drove it very fast"


