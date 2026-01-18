Anambra Monarch Sheds Tears In Public Over Insecurity In His Community

The traditional ruler of the Lilu community in Ihiala Local Government Area, Anambra State, His Majesty Igwe Godson Onyediri, broke down in tears at the weekend while recounting the human and material losses he and his community have suffered over the past five years due to the insurgency that has affected the area.

He, however, gave the youths a pat on the back for organising the summit and assured them that Lilu is already on the path to recovery.

Onyediri, whose palace and home were completely razed in the early stages of the carnage visited on Lilu and other neighbouring communities bordering Anambra State in the Southern Senatorial zone, with the Orlu zone of Imo State, prayed that such should never revisit the area.

He told the youths: ”Knowing full well that we have no other home but Lilu, you chose to organise yourselves and pool human and material resources to chart a way forward. I commend you all.”

“I want to assure you and all citizens of Lilu that all shall be well again. It won’t be long”.

Onyediri admitted that the extensive wanton brigandage would all become a thing of the past.

He stated that Governor Chukwuma Soludo has not forgotten Lilu, adding that he has plans to uplift the community.

The monarch assured that with plans on the ground, all those who had run away from the community, including himself, would return home very soon.

He therefore called for greater citizen involvement, stressing that “We have no other place to call home other than Lilu. I urge our stakeholders, sons and daughters, to jettison every form of divisive tendency, irrespective of one’s social status in the community, and to pursue collective peace for all”.

The traditional ruler frowned upon those he accused of praying and working against peace, progress and the collective good of all.

He said that posterity would not forget those currently working tirelessly to ensure that peace returns to the community.







