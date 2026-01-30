ICPC Appoints Mrs Temilade Aderemi Okesanjo As Resident Consultant, Strategy And Communications

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has appointed Mrs Temilade Aderemi Okesanjo as Resident Consultant (Strategy and Communications), in a move aimed at strengthening institutional alignment, organisational effectiveness, and public engagement across the Commission’s operations.





This appointment marks the first time Strategy has been formally incorporated into a Resident Consultant portfolio at the Commission, further enhancing the ICPC’s existing approach to prevention, institutional integrity, and impact-driven governance.





Mrs Okesanjo brings over 16 years of combined public and private sector experience to the role. She began her professional career in the financial sector at Ecobank Nigeria, before transitioning into public service, where she worked with the Ministry of Transportation and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. She resigned from the civil service in 2018 to establish Woodford Consulting Company, where she has since led high-level strategy and implementation advisory engagements.





In this role, the Resident Consultant will support the Commission’s work in two specific but distinct areas:





Strategy, to ensure that the Commission’s priorities, engagements, and interventions are deliberate, coherent, and fully aligned with its statutory mandate; and





Communications, to ensure that these priorities are clearly articulated and responsibly conveyed, building trust with stakeholders and the general public.

Aderemi Okesanjo has advised at the highest levels of governance in Nigeria, including the Presidency, federal ministries, departments and agencies, as well as international organisations. Much of her work has focused on policy implementation, institutional reform, and public-sector governance.





The Commission’s objective is to strengthen the integration of strategy into its operations in order to enhance internal coherence, reinforce preventive efforts, and ensure that institutional actions translate into measurable and sustainable impact.





The appointment takes immediate effect.



