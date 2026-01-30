Actors Guild Reacts To Alleged Involvement Of Veteran Actor In Botched Coup Against Tinubu

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has responded to a report that its member Stanley Amandi was arrested over his alleged role in the plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s government.

Amandi, the former chairperson of the Enugu state chapter of the guild, is among civilians reportedly arrested in connection with an alleged coup plot.

Reports of a possible coup attempt first surfaced in October 2024, following the federal government’s cancellation of the parade for the country’s 65th independence anniversary.

The defence headquarters (DHQ) at the time dismissed any link between the parade cancellation and a coup plot, also stating that recent arrests of some officers were unrelated.

On October 31, CKNNews reported that 16 military officers were arrested in the first week over the alleged coup attempt, while two other officers were on the run.

The defence headquarters recently confirmed a coup plot had been uncovered.

On Friday Premium Times reported Amandi was among civilians arrested in September 2025, prior to the official confirmation.

“The actor was hired to play the role of a propagandist by the alleged coupists who planned to assassinate top government officials last year,” the newspaper reported.

“The officers allegedly planned a violent takeover in which the top government officials were marked for elimination.”

According to the report, the indicted officers will be court-martialed, while thea civilians involved will be tried in civil courts.

Speaking on the issue Emeka Rollas, the former AGN national president, confirmed the association is aware of the situation regarding Amandi and stated that an official statement would be issued soon.

All efforts made to get the reaction of the newly sworn President of the Guild Abubakar Yakub was unsuccessful



