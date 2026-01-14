God Instructed Me Not To Collect Offerings..Bishop David Oyedepo's Son Isaac

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, founder of the Isaac Oyedepo Evangelistic Ministries has announced that his ministry will begin holding Sunday services in Abuja and, in line with God’s instruction, will not collect offerings.

Church Times on Tuesday reported that he made this known in an online message it monitored.

In the video, which was posted on Sunday, January 11, Oyedepo emphasised that the ministry’s primary focus is discipleship and equipping people to follow Jesus, rather than traditional financial practices.

Addressing the financial aspect of the ministry, Oyedepo clarified that “God gave him specific instructions not to collect offerings.”

While he maintained that there is nothing inherently wrong with the practice in other ministries, he “noted that for this specific assignment, his focus must remain solely on the spiritual development of the people.”

The announcement coincided with the launch of the ministry’s Sunday Services, which are scheduled to hold weekly in Abuja.

During the broadcast, Oyedepo explained that his approach is modeled after the early ministry of Jesus Christ.

“All Jesus did during his early ministry was to make disciples; the fire fell, and they were filled and refilled. Before He left, He commanded us to do the same,” he stated.

He further stressed that spiritual growth requires a “consistent journey” through the Word of God, questioning, “How healthy would our churches be if people were truly deep in the Scriptures?”

Born on February 26, 1985, the younger Oyedepo officially transitioned to his independent ministry on November 28, 2023. https://punchng.com/oyedepos-son-unveils-ministry-gets-fathers-blessings/

This move followed years of dedicated service at Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), the global ministry founded by his father, Bishop David Oyedepo.







