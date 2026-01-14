Alleged N33.2b Arms Procurement Fraud: Witness Narrates How Col Dasuki Diverted Billions Of Naira From ONSA Account For Private Use

The trial of a former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (retd) continued on January 13, 2026 before Justice C.O. Agbaza of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT High Court Maitama with the First Prosecution Witness PW1, Dr. Michael Adariku giving a breakdown of the movement of funds from the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA to private beneficiaries.

Led in evidence by prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs SAN, the witness, an investigator with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, disclosed that on April 17, 2015 the sum of N600,000,000 (Six Hundred Million Naira) was transferred from the account of ONSA, domiciled with Zenith Bank with account number 1014199287 to the UBA account of Acacia Holdings Limited. He stated that prior to the transfer, the balance in the Acacia account stood at N27, 094.49 (Twenty Seven Thousand, Ninety Four Naira and Forty-nine Kobo).

On April 23, 2015, he disclosed that a transfer of N60 million was made to Hidayatul Atfaaf Islamic Academy, a sum which the proprietor, Mohammed Bashir, upon interrogation by the EFCC confirmed and disclosed that it represented a part-payment for the purchase of 3.62 hectares of land, situated in Kyami District, opposite Centenary City, along Airport Road, Abuja, acquired by the second defendant, Aminu Baba Kusa, a former General Manager of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC. The total cost of the land he said was N120 million.

On April 23, 2015, the witness testified that N25 million was transferred to Zavati BDC Ltd, owned by Abdulrahman Aliu in three tranches of N10 million each and N5million. According to the witness, following an EFCC interview with Aliu, it was discovered that the payment was a part payment for a property described as Hospitality Property Limited, valued at N40 million, with an outstanding balance of N15 million, which was paid through one Ibrahim Saleh Uba, identified as agent and business facilitator for the second defendant.

The witness also disclosed that on April 24, 2015, transfers totalling N124 million were made with no clear narration of their purposes.

According to him, transfers carried out on April 27, 2015, included that of N600, 157 (Six Hundred Thousand, One Hundred and Fifty-seven Naira), which was paid to TUD violation of lands in the FCT; an N8, 100,000 (Eight Million, One Hundred Thousand Naira) transferred to Ibrahim Saleh Uba, being payment to a surveyor for beacon processing for lands purchased by the second defendant in Kwali, Wasa District, Kyami District and Central Area, all within the FCT. Also is N50 million, transferred in five tranches of N10 million each to Squad Developers Nigeria Ltd, owned by Sunday Gugu.

The witness stated that following an EFCC interview with Gugu, it was established that the payment was a part payment for 118.2132 hectares of land, located at Stadium Layout, Kwali, FCT, Abuja, purchased by the second defendant for N75 million, with the balance of N25 million paid through Ibrahim Saleh Uba, his agent and business facilitator.

On April 28, 2015, the witness revealed that a total sum of N55,923,000 (Fifty-five Million, Nine Hundred and Twenty-three Thousand Naira) was transferred in six tranches to Fastman Investment Ltd on the instruction of the second defendant.

The CEO of Fastman Holding Group, Farouk Suleiman confirmed the transaction in an EFCC interview with him, and further disclosed that he was contacted by the second defendant through one George, a staffer of then Heritage Bank to facilitate a transfer of USD 1 million (One Million United States Dollars) to a client in Saudi Arabia, Dr. Suleiman Al-Abib of Medical Practice Services. According to the witness, Suleiman disclosed that only a total of $630,000 (Six Hundred and Thirty Thousand United States Dollars) was eventually transferred to Dr Al-Abib in Saudi Arabia.

The witness stated that transfers were made by Reliance Referral Hospital Limited, RRHL to Fastman Investment Ltd to make up the Naira equivalent of the $630,000 (Six Hundred and Thirty Thousand United States Dollars).

Other transactions from the ONSA account according to the witness are, N4,861,000 (Four Million, Eight Hundred and Sixty-one Thousand Naira) and N29,100,000 (Twenty-nine Million, One Hundred Thousand Naira) to one O.A Akinrimade on April 30, 2015; N70 million in two tranches of N10 million and N60 million to Medical Practice Limited, a company owned by the wife of the second defendant, Mrs. Hauwa with 1.8 million of its shares in her kitty.

Testifying further, he disclosed that on May 4, 2015, N80 million was transferred to Medical Practice Limited and that “in summary, between April 1 and May 6, 2015, a cumulative sum of N150 million was transferred to Medical Practice Limited.”

On May 15, 2015, he revealed that a total of N23,696,250 (Twenty Three Million, Six Hundred and Ninety Six Thousand Two Hundred and Fifty Naira) was transferred in three tranches of N10 million in two places and N3, 696,250 (Three Million Six Hundred and Ninety Six Thousand Two Hundred and Fifty Naira) to Namuduka Ventures Ltd, owned by Murtala Bashir.

According to the witness, following an EFCC interview with Bashir, who doubles as the chairman of the company, it was revealed that the funds were converted to $200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand Dollars) and transferred to the second defendant’s Blue Lake Management Consultancy Ltd account in the UK.

The witness also testified that additional transfers from Medical Practice Ltd, Acacia Holdings Limited, and Reliance Referral Hospital Limited to Namuduka Ventures Ltd, amounting to N56, 380,593 (Fifty Six Million, Three Hundred and Eighty Thousand, Five Hundred and Ninety Three Naira ) were converted to €233,944 (Two Hundred and Thirty-three Thousand Nine Hundred and Forty-four Euros) and transferred to the second defendant’s Furnishing Touches cash-card account in the UK.

He also disclosed that on May 13, 2015, a sum of N23,775,000 (Twenty Three Million, Seven Hundred and Seventy-five Thousand Naira) was converted to €65,075 (Sixty Five Thousand and Seventy-five Euros) and transferred to the defendant’s Furnishing Touches clearing account in the UK, while another N2,220,000 (Two Million, Two Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira) from Reliance Referral Hospitals Ltd was converted to €1,500 (One Thousand Five Hundred Euros and transferred to the defendant’s Business Free MT account in the UK.

The matter was adjourned till January 14, 2026 for continuation of trial.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 re-arraigned Dasuki, alongside a former General Manager of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Aminu Baba Kusa, Acacia Holdings, Limited and Reliance Referral Hospital Limited before Justice Charles Agbaza of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja on a 32-count charge, bordering on breach of trust and dishonesty to the tune of N33,200,000,000 (Thirty-three billion, Two Hundred Million Naira).