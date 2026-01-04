DPO Summoned By Police HQ After A Good Samaritan Accused Him Of Extortion

The Nigeria Police Force has summoned the Divisional Police Officer of the GRA Police Station, Asaba, Delta State, following allegations of extortion and intimidation involving a Nigerian man who attempted to save a dying stranger.

The decision followed a public complaint by Tomi Akporoghene Wojuola, who recounted his ordeal in a Facebook post on Wednesday, that has since generated widespread outrage online.

According to Wojuola, the incident occurred earlier this year when he stopped to assist a young man who had collapsed on the road in Asaba. Acting on the advice of a medical doctor he contacted, Wojuola said he rushed the unconscious man to a hospital. The victim, however, was confirmed dead on arrival.

Wojuola said he requested that the police be notified, stressing that he did not know the deceased and had only intervened as a concerned citizen. However, upon reporting the case at the GRA Police Station, he alleged that police officers accused him of murder and took his statement under caution.

He further claimed that the DPO, CSP Joseph Udoh, verbally threatened him, allegedly stating that he would be “dealt with” for acting like a saviour. Wojuola said this happened despite confirmation from the deceased’s family that their son had an underlying medical condition.

The situation reportedly escalated until the intervention of a senior government official, whose involvement led to Wojuola’s release and the withdrawal of the murder allegation. However, Wojuola alleged that even after his release, police officers emptied his bank account under the guise of bail, leaving him with just ₦2,000.





Reflecting on the experience, Wojuola said the incident explained why many Nigerians choose to record emergencies instead of intervening, for fear of being criminalised.





He wrote, “Sometime this year, I made the grievous mistake of rushing a dying young man who had collapsed on the road to the hospital at the instance of a doctor who I had earlier called for advice, even when everybody chose to walk pass.