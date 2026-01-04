Army Kill Terrorists In Kabba, Kogi State, Arrest Logistics Supplier

Troops of 12 Brigade Nigerian Army Lokoja on 3 January 2026 have recorded significant operational successes following coordinated fighting patrols and ambush operations conducted across parts of Kabba Bunu and Yagba West Local Government Areas of Kogi State.

Acting on credible intelligence on movement of bandits from Adankolo general area towards Agbadu Bunu in Kabba Bunu LGA, troops swiftly deployed and laid a deliberate ambush at bandit identified crossing point.

The bandits subsequently ran into the troops’ ambush position and were engaged, forcing them to withdraw with indications of casualties as blood stains were observed during exploitation of the area.

In the course of the encounter, troops neutralized two bandits and recovered one AK 47 rifle, one magazine, ninety nine rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one locally fabricated gun and eleven cartridges.

In a related development, further intelligence revealed movement of bandits around Saminaka village in Yagba West LGA. Troops, in conjunction with local vigilantes, conducted a fighting patrol to the village and adjoining forested areas. On arrival, the village was observed to have been deserted, prompting troops to dismount and exploit the surrounding forest and routes leading towards the Saminaka Sabo Rijiya road.

Troops made contact with an unconfirmed number of bandits and engaged them, leading to their withdrawal through the forest. During subsequent exploitation, troops traced the withdrawal route and discovered one neutralized bandit,one AK 47 rifle and seventeen rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

During the same operation, troops also arrested a suspected bandit logistics supplier identified as Sunday Adedotun, from Odo Eri village in Yagba West LGA. The suspect was apprehended on a farmland within Saminaka village and claimed to assist farmers in transporting produce after harvest. Items discovered at the settlement included cartons of energy and soft drinks, bottled water and harvested farm produce. The suspect is currently in custody undergoing investigation.

The series of operations underscores the sustained pressure being mounted by troops against criminal elements within the area and their support networks.





The Commander 12 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Kasim Umar Sidi commended the troops for their professionalism, courage and timely response to credible intelligence, noting that their actions reflect the high level of commitment to duty. He further assured the public that troops will continue to sustain aggressive patrols, ambushes and intelligence driven operations to deny criminal elements freedom of action within the area.







