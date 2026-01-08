Chimamanda Adichie Loses Son

Renowned Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her husband, Dr. Ivara Esege, are mourning the tragic loss of one of their twin sons, Nkanu Nnamdi, who passed away on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, following a brief illness.





The couple, who are known for maintaining a private family life, have not released further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.





The news has been met with an outpouring of sympathy and condolences from admirers, literary colleagues, and well-wishers around the world.