APC Rejects Fubara’s Impeachment Move By Rivers Assembly

Press Statement

RIVERS APC REJECTS IMPEACHMENT PROCESS AGAINST GOV SIM FUBARA

The attention of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State has been drawn the latest unfortunate developments coming out from the chambers of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

We concede that the legislature is an independent arm in the tripod of governance, and the constitutional responsibilities of checks and balances are within their democratic purview.

Our position as at today on this matter is that, we solemnly reject the resort to an impeachment process against our Governor and his deputy.

It will be totally untenable for our party to keep quiet when an obvious hangover from strifes that occurred within the PDP are allowed to resurface in our great party.

It is important to say to Rivers people and Nigerians that since the latest threat of impeachment centers on the budget, may we remind ourselves that under the period of emergency rule, a budget was transmitted to the National Assembly by the President and Commander-in-Chief in May 2025 which was approved by the Senate on 25 June 2025 and subsequently by the House of Representatives on July 22 2025 for a total sum of #1.485 trillion.

Interestingly, this budget is for one year and should run uptil August 2026 and if the Governor is comfortable with the composition of the said budget, he may elect not to present any supplementary budget. Besides, the constitution allows for a six-months spending window into the new fiscal year by a state governor.

We therefore strongly advise all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly especially APC members, to resist pressures from outside the Assembly chambers to destablize the Government of Rivers state ably led by His Excellency Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

*Let it be known that our party will do everything possible to ensure that the Government of Rivers State, which is an APC government, is not destabilized through fratricidal disagreements.*

We therefore call on members of the State Assembly especially APC members, to immediately discontinue the impeachment process inorder not to drag the image of our great party to the mud and stiffle the continuous progress and development of Rivers State.

Let our state remain a democracy and not a politicocracy!!!

Signed:

Darlington Nwauju

Rivers State APC Spokesperson