Pregnant Woman , Son Burnt By Unknown Assailants In Kano

Residents of Sheka Sabuwar Gandu in Kano were left in shock after a pregnant woman and her 18-month-old son were reportedly killed by unknown assailants.

The incident came to light on Saturday evening when the woman’s husband returned home to find the house locked from the outside. Upon forcing the door open, he discovered the lifeless bodies of his wife and child, both allegedly burnt in the attack.

Community members expressed frustration over the lack of security in the area, despite having built a police outpost themselves. Local leaders called on Kano State Police Commissioner Ibrahim Bakori to urgently deploy officers to the outpost to prevent further incidents.





The Kano Police Command confirmed the attack and stated that investigations are ongoing.