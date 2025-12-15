Pregnant Woman , Son Burnt By Unknown Assailants In Kano

byCKN NEWS -
0


 Residents of Sheka Sabuwar Gandu in Kano were left in shock after a pregnant woman and her 18-month-old son were reportedly killed by unknown assailants.

 The incident came to light on Saturday evening when the woman’s husband returned home to find the house locked from the outside. Upon forcing the door open, he discovered the lifeless bodies of his wife and child, both allegedly burnt in the attack.

Community members expressed frustration over the lack of security in the area, despite having built a police outpost themselves. Local leaders called on Kano State Police Commissioner Ibrahim Bakori to urgently deploy officers to the outpost to prevent further incidents. 


The Kano Police Command confirmed the attack and stated that investigations are ongoing.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال