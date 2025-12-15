Police Hunt Lagos Driver Over Realtor’s Death, Recover Vehicle

The Lagos State Police Command has launched a manhunt for a driver who allegedly killed a realtor, Yinka Agboola, during a dispute over a parking space at Royal Pine Estate on Orchid Road in the Lekki area of the state.

The incident occurred after the driver was asked to move his vehicle from the middle of the road to allow free movement and was offered an alternative parking spot.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the suspect became hostile before entering his vehicle and driving in a threatening manner.

36-year-old Agboola was said to have tried to restrain the suspect, but he sped off with him hanging onto the steering wheel before knocking him against a pavement.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Abimbola Adebisi, in a chat with our correspondent on Saturday, said the suspect was still at large.

Adebisi, who confirmed Agboola’s death, noted that the vehicle involved in the incident had been recovered and was currently in police custody.

She said, “The command is aware of the unfortunate incident. The police traced the vehicle to the suspect’s residence, where it was found. The driver remains at large.

“The vehicle involved is currently in police custody. The victim, who had been in a coma following the incident, sadly passed away two days later.”

Adebisi further disclosed that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

The footage of the incident, as captured on a closed-circuit television camera and attached to the post, showed a white Mercedes-Benz reversing dangerously while attempting to hit a group of people.

Another clip showed the moment Agboola was knocked down as the vehicle sped off.

Efforts were, however, made to revive Agboola, as he was said to be battling for his life in the Intensive Care Unit of an undisclosed hospital. He later passed away in the early hours of Wednesday.

An X user, @Omolomo, confirmed his death in a post on Thursday. He wrote, “Oh my God, we lost him. He died in the early hours of today.”



