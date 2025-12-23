US Offers $3,000 , Free Flight ‘leave voluntarily’ To Undocumented Migrants

The United States Department of Homeland Security has announced a limited-time programme aimed at encouraging undocumented migrants to voluntarily leave the country during the holiday season.

Migrants who register to self-deport through the CBP Home app by the end of the year will receive a $3,000 stipend, in addition to a free flight to their home country, DHS said in a statement Monday.

Participants will also qualify for forgiveness of any civil fines or penalties related to failure to depart the United States.

According to DHS, approximately 1.9 million undocumented migrants have voluntarily left the country since January 2025, with tens of thousands using the CBP Home programme.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem described the holiday incentive as a temporary increase.

“Since January 2025, 1.9 million illegal aliens have voluntarily self-deported, and tens of thousands have used the CBP Home programme.

“During the Christmas season, the US taxpayer is so generously tripling the incentive to leave voluntarily for those in this country illegally—offering a $3,000 exit bonus, but just until the end of the year,” the statement read.

Noem added a warning for those who do not take part. “Illegal aliens should take advantage of this gift and self-deport because if they don’t, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return,” she said.

The programme, called “Project Homecoming,” was established in May 2025 under a presidential proclamation issued by former President Donald Trump.

DHS initially offered $1,000 and a free flight to those willing to self-deport. Funding for the programme comes from $250 million originally allocated to resettle refugees, repurposed by the State Department.

DHS described the CBP Home app process as fast and free. Migrants simply download the app, submit their information, and DHS arranges and covers the cost of travel.





The department also warned that individuals who do not participate could face arrest, deportation, and permanent restrictions on returning to the United States.







