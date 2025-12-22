US Embassy To Stop Issuing Visas To Nigerians From 1st January 2026

This is as press statement issued by the US Embassy in Nigeria

Effective January 1, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. EST, in line with Presidential Proclamation 10998 on “Restricting and Limiting the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the Security of the United States,” the Department of State is partially suspending visa issuance to nationals of 19 countries – Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Burundi, Cote D’Ivoire, Cuba, Dominica, Gabon, The Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Togo, Tonga, Venezuela, Zambia, and Zimbabwe – for nonimmigrant B-1/B-2 visitor visas and F, M, J student and exchange visitor visas, and all immigrant visas with limited exceptions for:

•Immigrant visas for ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran

•Dual nationals applying with a passport of a nationality not subject to a suspension

•Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) for U.S. government employees under 8 U.S.C. 1101(a)(27)(D)

•Participants in certain major sporting events

•Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs)

