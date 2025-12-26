US Air Strike Missed It Targets..Ex FRCN DG Ladan Salihu





Ladan Salihu, a Nigerian broadcaster and former director-general of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), says the US air strike on Christmas night in Jabo village, Sokoto state, missed its intended target and lacked precision.

On December 25, the United States launched a fusillade of air strikes on ISIS terrorists in the north-western Nigerian state of Sokoto.

The US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a post on X that the strike was at “the request of Nigerian authorities”.

“Lethal strikes against ISIS demonstrate the strength of our military and our commitment to eliminating terrorist threats against Americans at home and abroad,” AFRICOM said.

In a post on X, Salihu said he spoke directly with Bashar Isah Jabo, Sokoto state assembly member, who visited the site shortly after the strike.

According to the lawmaker, the missiles landed in an empty plain field approximately 300 metres from a local hospital, resulting in no casualties or fatalities.

Salihu said Jabo village had recorded no terrorist or ISWAP-related activity throughout 2025—not even farmer-herder clashes.

He questioned whether the strike was aimed at known terrorist figures like those in the north-east or was intended “to grab a headline or send an inexplicable message”.

He called on the Defence Headquarters to investigate the operation and provide a detailed status report to the public.

“I just spoke with Hon Sarkin Yaki Jabo Member Sokoto State Assembly who visited Jabo after the strike at 10:30pm last night. The US strike in Jabo near Tambuwal wasn’t a precision strike. No casualties. Missiles landed in a plain field 300metres away from a Local Hospital,” he wrote.

“I am in support of all collaborative efforts to fight terrorists. In 2025 Jabo did not record a single case of terror or ISWAP activity. Not even farmer/herder clash. I expect the attack to hit Turji and other known terrorist masterminds in the North East.

”Villagers reported fragments of the missiles near a huge crater. No fatality nor casualty. Was it an attack to grab a Headline or to send an inexplicable message?

”Defence Headquarters must investigate this and furnish Nigerians with Status Report on the operation. Thank God the missiles did not hit the hospital or homes of innocent Jabo Villagers.”







