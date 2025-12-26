SGF George Akume Marries Ooni Of Ife Ex Wife Queen Zaynab ( Pictures)

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume has gotten married to the former wife to Ooni of Ife Queen Zaynab 

This was contained in this announcement made by the family 

"We, the entire Dajoh Family, happily join our daddy, uncle and brother, His Excellency, The Secretary To The Government Of The Federation, Sen. George Akume Jugu Dajoh in welcoming his new and uncommon wife, Queen Zaynab Ngohemba-George Akume Dajoh into the Dajoh family.







We appreciate and  thank the fans and supporters of Sen. Akume for always standing by him. 

We enjoin every one of you to continue to support his Excellency even in this beautiful union with Queen Zaynab. We wish you all a happy Christmas Celebration  and a Prosperous New Year. 

Welcome to Benue State; the Food Basket of the Nation, welcome to Mbakor; the seat of leadership of the Tiv nation and welcome to the Dajoh family; the home of your darling husband. Welcome home Queen Zaynab."
