The Agony Of Losing My Beloved And Newly Wedded Wife At Gynescope Specialist Hospital..By Justice John

THE AGONY OF LOSING MY BELOVED AND NEWLY WEDDED WIFE AT GYNESCOPE SPECIALIST HOSPITAL, LEKKI

My wife, Mrs Akudo Lovelyn John went to Gynescope Specialist Hospital, Lekki for childbirth and died from mismanaged Primary Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH). The same hospital where she registered and had her antenatal care without any underlying illness.

In her third trimester, during one of the antenatal visits, the Consultant and attending doctor, Dr. Joseph Aliyu Yahaya, disclosed the considerable size of the baby. We raised concerns regarding safe delivery options and the possibility of an elective Cesarean Section (CS) owing to the fetal size. The Consultant dismissed CS and insisted on SVD.

On Wednesday, 3rd December 2025, my wife went into labour. The Consultant performed episiotomy on her, and our baby was delivered weighing 4.2KG. Immediately after delivery, the consultant left the labour ward and my wife’s episiorrhaphy was done by his subordinate.

My wife complained of a dripping sensation inside her body. After observation, the Consultant noted that the vulva was unusually swollen and the sutures were too tight. The Consultant re-sutured her. After this second procedure, my wife looked lifeless, pale, and unconscious for hours, while the bleeding continued unabated.

The Consultant confirmed she was bleeding internally yet took no active steps in referring or seeking specialist help outside the primary facility. There was a clear 15-hour window between the delivery of our baby and my wife’s eventual passing. Blood transfusion was done without first identifying and repairing the source of bleeding.

At about 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, 4th December 2025, my wife complained of discomfort and began convulsing. It is important to note that at this critical moment, no medical personnel were in sight. Minutes after I screamed for help, doctors and nurses arrived from the ground floor. There was notably no oxygen in the ward where my wife was admitted. At this time, I requested for a transfer of my wife to another facility, but the Consultant said no facility would accept her without a pulse. Minutes later, the Consultant then agreed for her to be moved.

MY OBSERVATIONS DURING THE EVACUATION OF MY WIFE

Firstly, the Hospital brought a stretcher without side guards or straps to evacuate my wife. While moving her, she fell off the stretcher onto the hard floor of the tiled walkway on the 3rd floor. (I have challenged the Hospital to release the undoctored CCTV footage of the 3rd floor showing when my wife was being stretched out in the early hours of Thursday, 4th December 2025). I rushed to help lift her back up. The staff seemed confused about whether to use the stairs or elevator, thereby wasting valuable time during such an emergency.

Secondly, upon reaching the ground floor, I expected the ambulance to be positioned at the entrance of the hospital door, ready to receive her. Sadly, the ambulance was stationed about 80 metres away, still covered in a tarpaulin showing no readiness. Only then was the cover removed. When I asked the driver to open the ambulance, I heard the most shocking thing - the keys were with Human Resources (HR) Manager. It took considerable time to retrieve the keys. When the driver finally opened the bus, he stated he needed to connect the battery. Throughout this chaos, my wife lay in the open on a stretcher, unattended and without oxygen.

Thirdly, the ambulance finally took off. I insisted the Consultant accompany her as the most experienced personnel available. I drove behind the ambulance, which stopped twice on the way. Upon reaching Lagos Island from Ikate, a trip of about 15 minutes giving the time of the night, I noticed the ambulance appeared lost. I overtook them to inquire, and a nurse informed me they were heading to "Marina." Suspecting they meant a government hospital on Broad Street, I then led them to Lagos Island Maternity Hospital (LIMH), where my wife was pronounced Dead on Arrival. LIMH issued a note for her body to be deposited at the General Hospital morgue.

Gynescope Specialist Hospital reluctantly issued a death certificate claiming the cause of death was Cardiac Arrest. However, my wife’s body was taken to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) for an autopsy as part of the Coroner’s Inquest. LUTH has now issued a death certificate clearly stating the cause of death to be Hemorrhagic Shock, directly contradicting the Hospital’s claim.

STEPS TAKEN

I have written to the Lagos State Government through the Hon. Commissioner for Health, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Permanent Secretary, Health Service Commission. I have also petitioned the Medical & Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), calling for a thorough investigation into the events of 3rd–4th December 2025 at Gynescope Specialist Hospital, and the circumstances under which my wife painfully lost her life. Where applicable, appropriate sanctions and/or criminal prosecution be undertaken.





I demand accountability.





Barr Justice John