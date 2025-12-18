I Found Documents Bearing Forged Signatures Of My Father .. Buhari’s Daugher





Fatima Buhari, the daughter of the late Muhammadu Buhari, says that her father’s signature was forged on official documents during his presidency.

Buhari’s daughter shared her account in ‘From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari’, a biography written by Charles Omole.

Fatima, a forensic auditor, said she reviewed some documents and showed her father examples of fake signatures appended to his name.

According to the book, she stated that others had raised similar concerns about the president’s signature being forged.

Fatima, however, stated that forgery was not unique to the Buhari presidency, noting that previous administrations experienced similar problems.