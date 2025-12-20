Senior Police Officer Under Frobe For Supplying Arms To Terrorists Commits Suicide

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Isah Abdullahi, also known as Kunkuri, attached to MOPOL 12 in Minna, has shot himself dead in the armoury he supervised.

The suicide followed allegations linking Abdullahi to the supply of firearms and ammunition to bandits and criminals in Niger state.

Sources say the matter came to light during a routine audit of MOPOL 12’s armoury by Abuja-based detectives, which revealed 13 missing AK-47 rifles and over 2,000 rounds of ammunition.

Investigation led to the arrest of Inspector John Moses, attached to the Niger State Government House, who allegedly confessed that Abdullahi supplied him with weapons to be delivered to bandits in Erena, Shiroro Local Government Area.

Further inquiries named a middleman connected to criminal networks in the state.

During a physical audit at the armoury, Abdullahi reportedly took a pistol and shot himself in the head, killing himself instantly.

Niger State Police Commissioner, Adamu Elleman, confirmed the incident, stating, “He (Abdullahi) smartly brought out a pistol and shot himself when empty ammunition boxes were discovered.”

The Niger state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said that officers present during the audit have been arrested for negligence, while four other police personnel linked to Abdullahi are under investigation.

A special team from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) now guards the armoury, and an autopsy is planned to determine the exact cause of death.

Abdullahi reportedly owned multiple properties and vehicles, raising questions about the extent of his alleged involvement in illegal arms dealings.

Wasiu said that the investigation into the case remains ongoing.