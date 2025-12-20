Army Uncover Bomb On Borno Road, Arrest Terror Logistics Suppliers

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have uncovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted along the Damboa–Komala road and arrested two suspected logistics suppliers to Boko Haram terrorists operating around Kirawa in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Media Information Officer, Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

According to him, the successes were recorded in separate operations between December 17 and 19.

The statement reads, “Troops of Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI, under Operations Desert Sanity IV and V, have recorded further operational successes with the discovery and neutralisation of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and the arrest of suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist logistics suppliers in Borno State.”

Providing details of the operations, Sani said “in one operation, troops of 25 Brigade, while conducting a Main Supply Route (MSR) patrol along the Damboa–Komala axis, discovered an IED on 17 December 2025.”

The device, according to him, was promptly secured and successfully detonated by the troops, ensuring the safety of troops and commuters along the route.

On the second operation, he said “in a separate operation based on credible intelligence, troops of OPHK deployed at a checkpoint along the Maiduguri–Bama Road intercepted and arrested a Lagos-registered vehicle with plate number AKD 244 YE on 19 December 2025.”

He stated that the vehicle was conveying large quantities of food items and energy drinks, suspected to be logistics supplies intended for Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists operating around Kirawa Ward, Gwoza Local Government Area.

“Two suspects were arrested in connection with the incident. Items recovered include assorted food items and energy drinks, three mobile phones, an identity card, a ring, several sum of cash in Naira and CFA.

“The suspects, vehicle, and recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate military intelligence unit for further investigation and necessary action,” he added.