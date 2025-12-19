Senator Ireti Kingibe Abandons Labour Party, Joins ADC

Senator Ireti Kingibe, representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has officially defected from the Labour Party (LP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), in a move analysts say could significantly reshape the political dynamics in the nation’s capital ahead of upcoming council polls and the 2027 general elections.

The defection was formally announced at a high-profile ceremony held at Merit House, Abuja, attended by top ADC leaders, party stakeholders, and supporters. The event was described by party officials as the beginning of a new political momentum in the FCT.

Addressing the gathering, Senator Kingibe said her decision was influenced by ADC’s growing presence, organisational strength, and people-centered vision for governance.

“I have chosen to join the African Democratic Congress because it is a giant in the making. In the FCT, ADC is not just present; it is strong, vibrant and growing from strength to strength,” she stated to loud applause.

Known for her legislative activism and grassroots engagement, Kingibe said she aligned with ADC because it prioritizes inclusive development and responsive leadership.

Welcoming her into the party, ADC Youth Leader Comrade Balarabe Rufai described her defection as a landmark gain.

“We have caught a big fish. Senator Ireti Kingibe’s entry consolidates the coalition we have been building. With the FCT council elections approaching, ADC is fully prepared to challenge the dominance of the APC,” Rufai said.

The party’s Deputy Organising Secretary, Alhaji Atiku Saleh, formally presented Kingibe with her ADC membership card, calling the moment a turning point for the party.

“ADC is one family. By God’s grace, come 2027, we will emerge victorious. Senator Kingibe’s decision is a clear endorsement of our credibility and our resolve to offer Nigerians a viable alternative to the ruling APC,” Saleh added.





The event drew national party leaders, including former National Chairman Chief Ralphs Okorie Nwosu, National Treasurer Dr. Mani Ibrahim Mani, Deputy National Secretary Hon. Hauwa Yusuf, and several others.

Political observers note that Kingibe’s defection represents a major setback for the Labour Party in the FCT and could significantly alter electoral calculations, particularly as local council elections approach. Analysts also see the move as part of a broader realignment in Nigeria’s political landscape, where performance, ideology, and grassroots appeal increasingly drive political choices.

As preparations intensify for the 2027 general elections, ADC’s growing profile—now bolstered by a sitting senator—signals the party’s ambition to move beyond the fringes and compete seriously on the national stage.







